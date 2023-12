Early visit from Santa and the Elves..

Early from last nights photo of the Santa Suit drying.. It is a neighbourhood tradition on our Daughter and SIL's road the Santa and his helpers take a drive up the road delivering sweets to all the local children.. on a tractor done up like Rudolph.. Speaker blaring out Christmas songs, they ended their journey at their house and enjoyed a few bevvies and BBQ sausages.. Alot of fun for all..