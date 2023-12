Had to help FG bring some cows home from our runoff block 3 klms away.I was ahead shutting gates and stopping the cows going down the side roads.I was amazed by this letter box that clearly never gets mail or paper delivered as it was packed full of hay by Starlings making a nest. @happypat has bought a letter box like this and taken it back to the UK. I bet he's doesn't have a Starling nest in it.