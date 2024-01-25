Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3910
Past it's Best..
This sunflower head caught my eye, with it big head hanging low on the plant. I used a slow shutter speed and with the wind blowing got a bit of movement.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5017
photos
186
followers
212
following
1071% complete
View this month »
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
3910
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th January 2024 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
it's
,
past
,
wabisabi
,
best.
Dawn
ace
I like this
January 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close