Clifford The Big Red Dog..

Today a friend and I visited a neighboring village to a shop we both like, on the way we went to a lovely rural cafe, and this huge sculpture was in the front paddock, unfortunately we couldn't get close enough so there could be a size comparison.. but he was big. Made from corten steel and looking quite the part.

I am guessing he is modelled on Clifford the big red dog from the books by Norman Bridwell.