Beach Walk ..

Another shot from when we were at the beach on Friday. Loved seeing these two ( Mother and daughter I think) walking the beach the older lady wasn't worried at all about the bottom of her pant getting splashed with the waves and the young lady had her frock gathered up.. very intent in their conversation.. No photo's or beach walks today it has poured with rain all day, good for the farm and veg garden but not so good for the campers having a long weekend..