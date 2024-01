Onions for as far as the eye can see..

We live in one of the biggest onion and potato growing areas due to the great volcanic soils.

Last year the growers suffered great losses due to huge flooding in January and February and the crops that had not already been picked and packed were lost. This year it is looking very promising and most has been pulled and now drying in the summer sun. Alot of the fields have been cleared and packed ready for export.. these ones will be very close to being picked up..