Photo 3916
Layers in the Landscape
There was a bit of mist/fog around the lower land this morning, I was a little late for the golden light , but fog always makes a good shot.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
31st January 2024 6:02am
Tags
home
trees
fog
layers
