Kahu.. Hawk..

I have been trying to get a shot of a Kahu (Hawk) for some years. But they are very camera shy. Today I was out in the garden getting some flower shots when the elusive chap flew over. Technically not a great shot but I really like the detail I have picked up on his wing. These guys cruise the sky keeping a sharp eye on any prey that may move on the ground, and they are very pleased when the rabbit shooters have been.