Waitangi Day.. Fun

Today was Waitangi Day here in New Zealand, celebrating the signing of the treaty between the Māori Chiefs and the English think it is a day to get together with family and just have some fun.

SIL Kerry picked me up from the River Boat ramp and we meet the rest of the family there.. Our own private island for the day.. All the other did skiing, knee boarding, and fun on the 'biscuits'.. Here is Kenna and Tau doing their best to tip the other out.

Kenna and Tau celebrated their 1st wedding Anniversary the other day.