5 Men in a boat..

.. Well 2men, 2ladies and a dog..

When a boat load of the family arrived to our 'Island' yesterday I was amused as to how keen Jim the dog was looking so keen for his day out. Here is Donna (Our daughter) far right at the back.. her Daughter Kenna left, Big Tau driving the boat and Little Tau right and Jim behind him.. Jim is Kenna and (Little) Tau's dog and everything is an exciting adventure for him, and he was very excited to be going exploring on the Island..