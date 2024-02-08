Sign up
Photo 3924
Photo 3924
Fluffy Pillow..
My view this morning when I got up to get brekky for the Farmers.. Don't you just want to lay down in the fluffy foggy sky.. Once the sun came up properly it all burnt of to another hot day.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
2
2
julia
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
8th February 2024 6:06am
Tags
fluffy
,
fog
,
pillow
Babs
ace
Beautiful, the land of the long white cloud with a golden glow. fav.
February 8th, 2024
julia
ace
That's the one.. Aotearoa..
@onewing
.
February 8th, 2024
