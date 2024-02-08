Previous
Fluffy Pillow.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3924

Fluffy Pillow..

My view this morning when I got up to get brekky for the Farmers.. Don't you just want to lay down in the fluffy foggy sky.. Once the sun came up properly it all burnt of to another hot day.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Babs ace
Beautiful, the land of the long white cloud with a golden glow. fav.
February 8th, 2024  
julia ace
That's the one.. Aotearoa.. @onewing .
February 8th, 2024  
