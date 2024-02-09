Previous
All Happening on the dahlia.. by julzmaioro
All Happening on the dahlia..

Been a busy day, so no time for new pics. This from a few days ago in the garden when all the bumble bee's were hanging out on the yellow dahlia's.. and the fly seemed to be a little cautious..
9th February 2024

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1075% complete

Maggiemae ace
Bright flowers, bright and busy bee! Stands out well against the dark background.
February 9th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Lovely shot of those busy bumble bees.
February 9th, 2024  
