Previous
Photo 3925
All Happening on the dahlia..
Been a busy day, so no time for new pics. This from a few days ago in the garden when all the bumble bee's were hanging out on the yellow dahlia's.. and the fly seemed to be a little cautious..
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5032
photos
185
followers
212
following
1075% complete
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
4th February 2024 4:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fly
,
bumble
,
dahlia
,
bee's
Maggiemae
ace
Bright flowers, bright and busy bee! Stands out well against the dark background.
February 9th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Lovely shot of those busy bumble bees.
February 9th, 2024
