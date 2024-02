Just a Slither of Moon..

Had a very bust day today preparing for our Camera Club Prizegiving/Salon tonight. It usually quite the Gala affair and tonight was no exception. A great speaker talking about his experiences chasing the Northern Lights over the years and giving us ideas for us to capture them, here for the Southern Lights.

On the way home I saw this little slither of moon near the local wind turbines and got a shot.