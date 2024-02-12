Previous
It's just a weed.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3928

It's just a weed..

I am hunting out 'yellow' images at the moment as we have yellow for a topic next month. Yes this is just a weed but is so perfect in it's form, so I think it deserves to be added to the file.. if I get desperate.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
