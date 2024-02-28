Previous
Boy's and their Toy's.. by julzmaioro
Boy's and their Toy's..

While on our rail trip last week, we had several stops at points of interest and also, morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea, This was the afternoon tea stop and the lads all made a bee line to check out the tow truck. ( approx) 1948 Bedford, I am sure if they tried hard enough they would of started it up.. Apparently it did still turn over.. Lucky we were on time restrictions, so we could get them away..
That's FG in the centre by the truck, my Bro Rog on the left, and Syd on the right ( all farmers) and mechanic Alan.
Babs ace
Not so sure it is going to get through Roadworthy though.
February 28th, 2024  
