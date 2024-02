The Bridge, the Tunnel and the Cart..

This is one of the views from our day last week on the modified Golf Carts.. We had two guides ahead of us and each cart had to follow 50 - 100 meters behind the one in front of them.. so we often did not see the other carts.. This was the shortest tunnel we went through and it just happened to be next to one of the small bridges., this part was surrounded by some Manuka bush.