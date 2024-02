House of Joy... today a friend and I traveled just over 1 hour South to the City of Hamilton to visit a friend's Photography Exhibition. @yorkshirekiwi Before hand we went to the Hamilton Art Gallery and I was pleased to see this installation there and able to see it.This work was done by Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole they crochet all their work and this piece must be one of their bigger pieces. I have met Lissy and Rudi and they are a very vibrant and humble couple..