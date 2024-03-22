Previous
Sunrise over 'The Long White Cloud'.. by julzmaioro
Sunrise over 'The Long White Cloud'..

A beautiful sunrise this morning so had to get a shot or two. the fog/cloud is where we usually see our river view. New Zealand's Maori name is Aotearoa which means 'The land of the Long White Cloud' and you can see why by this photo.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
@julzmaioro
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous.
March 22nd, 2024  
