Hot Cross Buns..

Today being Good Friday I made my first batch of Hot Cross Buns. Will be doing another batch on Sunday when the other half of the family come over. Our Daughter looks forward to them every year and has been known to ask for them 'out of season'.. When she was pregnant with her two girls she often requested them for me to drop off to her at work ( her work mates were very pleased with that.)

I make them all by hand no bread maker here, I find the kneading is very therapeutic.