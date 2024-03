Memories...

This lake is just up the road were I was bought up, It is on the farm were the hunt was last weekend, so lots of memories were stirred up. Around this lake was a race course and once a year a 'Race meet' was held, every one in the district came out, it was something to really look forward to. But up keep and having to upgrade the facilities it was decommissioned, parts of the 'track' have been planted up in native tree's and the family that own this farm have this little studio on the lake edge.