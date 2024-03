Happy Anniversary Baby....

Today is our48th Wedding Anniversary.. and we share this day with our daughter Donna and Son-in-law Kerry who got married on our 23rd Anniversary.. our Grandaughter Kenna and G-S-I-L.. Taumata have been married just over a year..

Kenna created this collage for all of us to show the difference in fashion spanning the 47 years..

Donna and Kerry are celebrating their 25th anniversary which is a bit special.

We were all pretty young when we married.. but clearly if it is right it will last..