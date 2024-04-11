Today @dide, @yorkshirekiwi, and myself met up with Pat @happypat who arrived in New Zealand after a pretty eventful flight from the otherside of the world.
I have been friends with Pat since I started 365 12 years ago and we struck up a friendship straight away with us coming from similar walks of life (dairy farmers).. Almost every time she has come to NZ we have had a meet up.
I think this is the 5th time we have met and it is no problem to fill nearly 3 hour lunch. Have a lovely time with your Family Pat and especially enjoy that time with the Great Grandies.
We did not all go out and get a blue hair dye.. it's the light.. lol
From left.. Dianne, Pat, Carole and me Julz