Lower Nihotupu Dam and Piwakawaka..

Not the photo I was hoping for .. but here it is. I had seen a photo online of this dam taken recently with the water coming down the overflow, but had a couple of fine days .. so no overflow. But I did get photobombed by a Piwakawaka (NZ Fantail) which is always great to see. Such a sweet bird but just don't keep still.