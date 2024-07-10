Sign up
Previous
Photo 4077
Abstract...
Been going through some images today looking for some creative photo's.. Had a play by combining 2 images.. Not sure about it as not my usual wheelhouse, but it was fun to do.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
5
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5184
photos
179
followers
210
following
1116% complete
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
10th July 2024 2:44pm
Tags
abstract
,
human
Junko Y
ace
This is utterly fantastic! I LOVE it!!! So creative, so dynamic, so artistic! More, please :)
July 10th, 2024
julia
ace
@jyokota
oh that's encouraging.. There is a creative comp coming up but as it's not my usual genre I'm unsure.
July 10th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
@julzmaioro
Give it a try! If this is any indication, there's an under-tapped side of your creativity that needs to be given freedom to play. I'm all for trying new things. When things calm down at home in August, I plan to play with my "creative" photos from this trip. I photographed a lot in slow-motion, multiple exposures, etc. But when I showed them to some friends, two of them (separately) asked why it was so hard to focus on the elephants. Were they too far away for my lens? Was I on a bumpy vehicle? haha, clearly they were puzzled why anyone would take blurry elephant photos.
July 10th, 2024
julia
ace
@jyokota
yes Been through that as well.. lol.
July 10th, 2024
Dianne
ace
This is so different from your usual posts! Looks great and really vibrant.
July 10th, 2024
