Abstract...

Been going through some images today looking for some creative photo's.. Had a play by combining 2 images.. Not sure about it as not my usual wheelhouse, but it was fun to do.
Junko Y ace
This is utterly fantastic! I LOVE it!!! So creative, so dynamic, so artistic! More, please :)
July 10th, 2024  
julia ace
@jyokota oh that's encouraging.. There is a creative comp coming up but as it's not my usual genre I'm unsure.
July 10th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
@julzmaioro Give it a try! If this is any indication, there's an under-tapped side of your creativity that needs to be given freedom to play. I'm all for trying new things. When things calm down at home in August, I plan to play with my "creative" photos from this trip. I photographed a lot in slow-motion, multiple exposures, etc. But when I showed them to some friends, two of them (separately) asked why it was so hard to focus on the elephants. Were they too far away for my lens? Was I on a bumpy vehicle? haha, clearly they were puzzled why anyone would take blurry elephant photos.
July 10th, 2024  
julia ace
@jyokota yes Been through that as well.. lol.
July 10th, 2024  
Dianne ace
This is so different from your usual posts! Looks great and really vibrant.
July 10th, 2024  
