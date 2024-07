Digging for Gold..

We have had a day of fog, but late this afternoon the sun broke through, I went out with the camera and my Camellia was getting well lit by the afternoon sun, and the bee's were having a field day. Look how loaded he is with pollen.

This Camellia is called Silver Wedding and it was given to us 23 years ago, It is one of the few that grow in my garden as they don't like the salt winds.