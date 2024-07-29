Previous
Guard of Honour.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4096

Guard of Honour..

Today our small town fare welled a local icon and trucking business owner. And I was asked to take some photo's of a small group of trucks that were going to be on display as a Guard of Honour at the local Rugby grounds. The business has been going for over 60 years and has a fleet of over 70 trucks. It is now run by the next generation and services a large area of the Farming, commercial, and industry with many types of transport.. The trucks had been well polished up for the farewell of their Matriarch .. and was a impressive site driving through town.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise