Guard of Honour..

Today our small town fare welled a local icon and trucking business owner. And I was asked to take some photo's of a small group of trucks that were going to be on display as a Guard of Honour at the local Rugby grounds. The business has been going for over 60 years and has a fleet of over 70 trucks. It is now run by the next generation and services a large area of the Farming, commercial, and industry with many types of transport.. The trucks had been well polished up for the farewell of their Matriarch .. and was a impressive site driving through town.