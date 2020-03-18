Preparing for the new normal now . . .

A photo-share from @stefanotrezzi who said "go ahead" when I told him I had ideas for what I'd like to do to play with the image he posted here: https://365project.org/stefanotrezzi/365/2020-03-08#post-comment
Of course his image is a complete story in itself. The two men are more nonchalant as they walk, carrying their bags.. But to me in my current state of mind, I focused immediately on the man who seems absorbed in his thoughts, heading into the dark unknown, but preparing with bags of mysterious lumps (perhaps tp??). Thanks, Stefan! This was fun for me. And this projects exactly how many of us are feeling these days.