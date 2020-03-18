Previous
Preparing for the new normal now . . . by jyokota
Preparing for the new normal now . . .

A photo-share from @stefanotrezzi who said "go ahead" when I told him I had ideas for what I'd like to do to play with the image he posted here: https://365project.org/stefanotrezzi/365/2020-03-08#post-comment
Of course his image is a complete story in itself. The two men are more nonchalant as they walk, carrying their bags.. But to me in my current state of mind, I focused immediately on the man who seems absorbed in his thoughts, heading into the dark unknown, but preparing with bags of mysterious lumps (perhaps tp??). Thanks, Stefan! This was fun for me. And this projects exactly how many of us are feeling these days.
Ukandie! ace
oh wow, hit fav immediately...and then read and looked @stefanotrezzi original capture, both are great in their own way
March 18th, 2020  
Ukandie! ace
Great capture @stefsnotrezzi and great adaptation of said image Junko!
March 18th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
@ukandie1 -- it's oh-so-andie isn't it! I have to admit that I rarely love an image I have posted as much as I love this one and I didn't even take it! It was such fun to play with to create the vision I had when I caught a glimpse of it, as if the photo I was seeing on Stefano's page was a scene in real life and I wanted to capture just this one man and his thoughts.
March 18th, 2020  
Ukandie! ace
if i could I would fav it more than once!!!!
March 18th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Both images are wonderful stories but the way you isolated the one man and the b&w really set a mood. Very nice.
March 18th, 2020  
Ukandie! ace
@jyokota You have bought joy to my day todayxxx
March 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
A stunning edit of an amazing capture! A great story is being told in your processing.
March 18th, 2020  
