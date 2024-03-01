Previous
Next
Isabella Gardner Stewart Museum Courtyard by jyokota
Photo 2468

Isabella Gardner Stewart Museum Courtyard

I have always liked this small museum for its intimate spaces and for the story of its founder and the grand theft of artwork and how they have continued to make that story visible by leaving the frames blank. Her will had stipulated that nothing be moved or changed, but that gives the story a chance to not be covered up. In this scene, I like the intentional yet imperfect plantings and the pondering of the reader in the back while statues watch. You'd think I'd showcase a green courtyard in color but I shot all in black and white that trip!
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a fascinating sounding place. I love that background reader. Wonder what they are thinking....
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise