Isabella Gardner Stewart Museum Courtyard

I have always liked this small museum for its intimate spaces and for the story of its founder and the grand theft of artwork and how they have continued to make that story visible by leaving the frames blank. Her will had stipulated that nothing be moved or changed, but that gives the story a chance to not be covered up. In this scene, I like the intentional yet imperfect plantings and the pondering of the reader in the back while statues watch. You'd think I'd showcase a green courtyard in color but I shot all in black and white that trip!