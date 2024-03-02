Previous
Contemplation by jyokota
Photo 2469

Contemplation

Isabella Gardner Stewart Museum courtyard is covered with glass roof and the midafternoon sun cast deep shadows.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Awesome light & shadows.
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise