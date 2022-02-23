Previous
Jeanne Gang's Aqua Tower by jyokota
Photo 2220

Jeanne Gang's Aqua Tower

A side look at this fascinating skyscraper. This website gives interesting information on function and design features: https://studiogang.com/project/aqua-tower
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Taffy ace
This is so effective, positioning her tower against all the right angled windowed structures surrounding it. Works SO well in b&w!
February 23rd, 2022  
