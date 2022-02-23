Sign up
Photo 2220
Jeanne Gang's Aqua Tower
A side look at this fascinating skyscraper. This website gives interesting information on function and design features:
https://studiogang.com/project/aqua-tower
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2719
photos
260
followers
135
following
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
Tags
architecture
,
chicago
Taffy
ace
This is so effective, positioning her tower against all the right angled windowed structures surrounding it. Works SO well in b&w!
February 23rd, 2022
