Previous
Next
Lower Section of a Skyscraper by jyokota
Photo 2226

Lower Section of a Skyscraper

This is probably about 5 stories off the ground.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I like the reflections -- it makes it feel very active.
February 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
A story behind each window! I always think about that! Neat reflections!
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise