Photo 2226
Lower Section of a Skyscraper
This is probably about 5 stories off the ground.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
Tags
b&w
architecture
skyscraper
chicago
Taffy
I like the reflections -- it makes it feel very active.
February 25th, 2022
Maggiemae
A story behind each window! I always think about that! Neat reflections!
February 25th, 2022
