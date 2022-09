Charlie's wife's grandmother lived in this house, and it's a popular photo spot in the Palouse. He and his wife watch over the property from their place next door, and the farming of the land began with a handshake agreement that continues a farming relationship today. Here, he is holding a wheat and canola he showed to demonstrate what gets harvested. This house featured in a photo I posted earlier during a stormy weather time: http://365project.org/jyokota/365/2022-06-17