Previous
Next
Pink Ornamental Cabbage by k9photo
24 / 365

Pink Ornamental Cabbage

The ornamental cabbages are looking good at this time of year.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Kate

@k9photo
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV
Super sharp picture and I love the swirly patterns that the leaves make.
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise