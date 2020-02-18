Previous
Rainy Day by k9photo
49 / 365

Rainy Day

Most of the time today has been heavy rain showers but it was only lightly raining when I took this shot out my back door. I liked how the white of the door reflected in the wet ramp of the shed.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Kate

@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
