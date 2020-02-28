Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
59 / 365
Green Junkyard Bus
This old bus was sitting in a junkyard and obviously had been there quite a while. It has a distinctive letter S on its hood.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
59
photos
18
followers
44
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
28th February 2020 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
nikon
,
bus
,
rusted
,
junkyard
,
d3500
KV
ace
Love the reflections on the windows and the vines growing across the dash... cool!
February 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close