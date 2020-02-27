Previous
Arches and Spires by k9photo
Arches and Spires

This shot was taken on the Berry College campus in Rome, Georgia (USA).It is a beautiful campus especially around the castle-like buildings from the 1930s and 1940s that came to be with the support of Henry Ford and the vision of Martha Berry.
Kate

