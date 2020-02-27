Sign up
58 / 365
Arches and Spires
This shot was taken on the Berry College campus in Rome, Georgia (USA).It is a beautiful campus especially around the castle-like buildings from the 1930s and 1940s that came to be with the support of Henry Ford and the vision of Martha Berry.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Camera
27th February 2020 11:49am
Tags
nikon
spires
arches
berry college
rome ga
d3500
Walks @ 7
ace
Great capture
February 28th, 2020
