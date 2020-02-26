Previous
Fungi by k9photo
57 / 365

Fungi

This orange-colored fungi was growing at the base of a tree near a firewood business. I think it's an Aleuria aurantia, a.k.a. Orange Peel Fungus.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Kate

Kate
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
KV ace
Love the color, contrast and detail. Fav.
February 26th, 2020  
