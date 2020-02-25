Sign up
56 / 365
Bluebird
My heart is always happy when I see a bluebird showing interest in my bluebird boxes. I decided to give this shot a little "twist" during processing. "The bluebird carries the sky on its back." Henry David Thoreau
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Kate
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
56
photos
18
followers
44
following
0
365
NIKON D3500
25th February 2020 9:49am
Tags
nikon
,
bluebird
,
d3500
,
bluebird box
