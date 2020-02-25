Previous
Bluebird
Bluebird

My heart is always happy when I see a bluebird showing interest in my bluebird boxes. I decided to give this shot a little "twist" during processing. "The bluebird carries the sky on its back." Henry David Thoreau
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Kate

