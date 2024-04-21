Previous
Eyeglasses 21 by k9photo
Photo 1434

Eyeglasses 21

"It's a small world. No matter what the circumstances, be nice to everyone, as you never know who you're going to see again." (Ella Eyre) Just a little planet of glasses to see the world better!
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a fab abstract!
April 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
great result!
April 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic result!
April 21st, 2024  
