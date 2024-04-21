Sign up
Previous
Photo 1434
Eyeglasses 21
"It's a small world. No matter what the circumstances, be nice to everyone, as you never know who you're going to see again." (Ella Eyre) Just a little planet of glasses to see the world better!
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
3
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1613
photos
92
followers
92
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th April 2024 11:41am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
eyeglasses
,
30-shots2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a fab abstract!
April 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
great result!
April 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic result!
April 21st, 2024
