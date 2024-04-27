Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1440
Eyeglasses 27
"We need time to defuse, to contemplate. Just as in sleep our brains relax and give us dreams, so at some time in the day we need to disconnect, reconnect, and look around us." (Laurie Colwin) We took some time today to relax with a cold drink.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1619
photos
92
followers
92
following
394% complete
View this month »
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th April 2024 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyeglasses
,
30-shots2024
,
iced drinks
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet in more ways than one :)
April 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Always take time! =) This makes me smile.
April 27th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
hmmmm.....that looks like $9-$10.00 to me!
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close