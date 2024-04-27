Previous
Eyeglasses 27 by k9photo
Eyeglasses 27

"We need time to defuse, to contemplate. Just as in sleep our brains relax and give us dreams, so at some time in the day we need to disconnect, reconnect, and look around us." (Laurie Colwin) We took some time today to relax with a cold drink.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Peter Dulis ace
sweet in more ways than one :)
April 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Always take time! =) This makes me smile.
April 27th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
hmmmm.....that looks like $9-$10.00 to me!
April 27th, 2024  
