Geranium

“Long experience has taught me that people who do not like geraniums have something morally unsound about them. Sooner or later you will find them out; you will discover that they drink, or steal books, or speak sharply to cats. Never trust a man or a woman who is not passionately devoted to geraniums.” (Beverley Nichols, Merry Hall) A long quote but I found it amusing. Looks good back if you are so inclined.