Plant Bowen at Night

"People are like stained - glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within." (Elisabeth Kubler-Ross) We were out trying to catch a glimpse of the aurora but missed it. To pass time I took some photos of our local power plant, Plant Bowen. It was brightly lit amidst the darkness of the night.