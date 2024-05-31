Sign up
Photo 1474
Plumeless Thistle
"The first flower to ever have the distinction of becoming a symbol for an entire nation, Scotland,it is also credited with winning the day for the Scots during an ancient battle." (see
https://www.celticcrystaldesign.com/blogs/culture/history-and-legends-of-the-thistle#
to read the story about the battle and other interesting facts about thistles)
31st May 2024
31st May 24
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1659
photos
92
followers
90
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th May 2024 1:04pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
thistle
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, thanks for the interesting link.
May 31st, 2024
