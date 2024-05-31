Previous
Plumeless Thistle by k9photo
Plumeless Thistle

"The first flower to ever have the distinction of becoming a symbol for an entire nation, Scotland,it is also credited with winning the day for the Scots during an ancient battle." (see https://www.celticcrystaldesign.com/blogs/culture/history-and-legends-of-the-thistle# to read the story about the battle and other interesting facts about thistles)
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture, thanks for the interesting link.
May 31st, 2024  
