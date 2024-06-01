Previous
Queen Anne's Lace by k9photo
Photo 1475

Queen Anne's Lace

“Her lawn looks like a meadow, And if she mows the place She leaves the clover standing And the Queen Anne’s Lace.” (Edna St. Vincent Millay)
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture
June 1st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so good
June 1st, 2024  
