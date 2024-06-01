Sign up
Queen Anne's Lace
“Her lawn looks like a meadow, And if she mows the place She leaves the clover standing And the Queen Anne’s Lace.” (Edna St. Vincent Millay)
1st June 2024
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
wild carrot
queen annes lace
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture
June 1st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good
June 1st, 2024
