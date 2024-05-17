Previous
After the Rain by k9photo
Photo 1460

After the Rain

View of mountains from The Cottage Winery on rte 129 in North Georgia
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Islandgirl ace
Lovely sky!
May 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
This is a dramatic and powerful image...well done.
May 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scenery.
May 17th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing clouds!
May 17th, 2024  
