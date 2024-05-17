Sign up
Previous
Photo 1460
After the Rain
View of mountains from The Cottage Winery on rte 129 in North Georgia
17th May 2024
17th May 24
4
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
clouds
,
fog
,
mountains
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely sky!
May 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
This is a dramatic and powerful image...well done.
May 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scenery.
May 17th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing clouds!
May 17th, 2024
