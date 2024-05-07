Previous
Calla Lily Stigma by k9photo
Photo 1450

Calla Lily Stigma

"Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things." (Robert Brault)
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great closeup and pov.
May 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
This is the flower I am the most allergic too.
May 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderfully modern shape..
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise