Previous
Photo 1450
Calla Lily Stigma
"Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things." (Robert Brault)
7th May 2024
7th May 24
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1629
photos
93
followers
92
following
397% complete
View this month »
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th May 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
calla lily
Susan Wakely
ace
A great closeup and pov.
May 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
This is the flower I am the most allergic too.
May 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderfully modern shape..
May 7th, 2024
