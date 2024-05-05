Sign up
Photo 1448
Blue Clematis
“You are unfolding with profound purpose; your purpose is revealing you, to yourself.” (Bryant McGill, Simple Reminders: Inspiration for Living Your Best Life)
5th May 2024
5th May 24
4
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1627
photos
93
followers
92
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th May 2024 1:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
clematis
KV
ace
Beautiful.
May 5th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful bloom!
May 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
May 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous.
May 5th, 2024
