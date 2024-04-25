Sign up
Previous
Photo 1438
Eyeglasses 25
"The best protection any woman can have... is courage." (Elizabeth Cady Stanton) I prefer a hard eyeglass case for storing and protecting my eyeglasses when I take them off.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th April 2024 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyeglasses
,
30-shots2024
,
eyeglass case
