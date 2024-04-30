Previous
Eyeglasses 30 by k9photo
Eyeglasses 30

“Look at everything as though you are seeing it either for the first or last time, then your time on earth will be filled with glory.” (Betty Smith) This documents possibly the last of Sugar's kayak rides. Here she is sitting nicely and behaving but she does not stay in the kayak! She almost tipped the kayak over so I had to tie KV's kayak to mine and tow them back as KV kept Sugar from tipping over the kayak. Needless to say, this is a composite with the eyeglasses and binoculars in one shot and the kayak with KV and Sugar from another shot. And so ends my month of eyeglasses!
Kate

Carole Sandford ace
This is a fantastic composite! Sounds like quite a hair raising escapade though!
April 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
FAVtastic!
April 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Brilliant
April 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 30th, 2024  
