Photo 1436
Eyeglasses 23
“For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.” (Martin Luther) The bright green indicating new growth on this tree was begging to be photographed!
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags
ace
Love it!
April 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They are nestled in nicely.
April 23rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Well done
April 23rd, 2024
