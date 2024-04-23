Previous
Eyeglasses 23 by k9photo
Eyeglasses 23

“For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.” (Martin Luther) The bright green indicating new growth on this tree was begging to be photographed!
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
Love it!
April 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They are nestled in nicely.
April 23rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Well done
April 23rd, 2024  
